'Paid Price For Their Actions': UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Reacts To Encounter Of 2 Shooters In Ankit Baliyan Murder

Left: Ankit Baliyan Right: Brajesh Pathak |

Lucknow: Reacting to the encounter of two prime shooters in the Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan murder case, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said that they "paid the price for their actions," adding that the police will give a befitting response to anyone who attacks them.

"The ruthless killers of the renowned singer Ankit Baliyan have been gunned down by the police in an encounter today. The police will give a befitting response to anyone who attacks them. The state's law and order situation is excellent today, precisely because the morale of criminals has been completely shattered," he said.

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He said that the entire state was saddened by the brutal manner in which Ankit Baliyan was murdered and that the killers "have paid the price for their actions."

Two shooters killed in encounter

The two suspected shooters in the murder case of Ankit Baliyan were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) in Shamli on Monday.

The suspected shooters have been identified as 24-year-old Sumit and 22-year-old Mohit, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 each. The encounter took place near an Indian Gas godown on Kairana Road in Shamli.

Six people linked to case

The two men were among four shooters involved in the killing of the singer, while two other suspects had conducted reconnaissance and identified the singer's location before the attack, according to investigators. According to police, a total of six people have so far emerged as being involved in the case.