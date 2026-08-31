Ankit Baliyan Murder Case: 2 Shooters Killed In UP Police Encounter In Shamli - Video

Ankit Baliyan |

Shamli: Two suspected shooters in the murder case of Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan were reportedly killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) in Shamli on Monday. The suspected shooters have been identified as 24-year-old Sumit and 22-year-old Mohit, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 each. The encounter took place near an Indian Gas godown on Kairana Road in Shamli.

The two men were among four shooters involved in the killing of the singer, while two other suspects had conducted reconnaissance and identified the singer's location before the attack, according to investigators. According to police, a total of six people have so far emerged as being involved in the case.

The 32-year-old singer was fatally shot in Shamli district on Wednesday evening as he stepped out of a gym. The Gogi gang later claimed responsibility for the killing. The gang cited Baliyan's purported links with its rivals and referred to a song associated with the singer as among the reasons for the attack.

According to the police, the suspects were shot during retaliatory firing after they opened fire at police personnel.

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The two men were taken to the District Joint Hospital in Shamli, where doctors declared them dead during treatment.

Police personnel injured in encounter

Two SWAT team head constables, Harvinder and Pradeep, were also injured in the encounter, police said. Two pistols, 10 live cartridges and nine spent cartridges of 30-bore ammunition were recovered from the encounter site. Another pistol, along with 16 live and six spent cartridges, was also recovered.

Read Also Ankit Baliyan Murder Case: CCTV Shows Exact Moments When Haryanvi Singer Was Shot Dead In Shamli

Criminal cases against suspects

According to preliminary checks, Mohit had around 14 criminal cases registered against him in Haryana. One case was reportedly registered against Sumit in Haryana, police said.

Authorities probe criminal histories

Authorities are checking their complete criminal histories and probing their roles in Baliyan's killing.