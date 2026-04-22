Pahalgam Attack Anniversary: 'Solemnly Remember Innocent Lives We Lost,' Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi & Others Pay Homage To Victims

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New Delhi: The entire country was shaken from within on April 22 2025, when 26 innocent civilians were killed by terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Today marks the first anniversary of the horrific attack.

Leaders across party lines are paying tribute to the victims of the attack. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took to X and said, "I pay heartfelt tribute to all the brave heroes who were martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam last year. India will never forget their sacrifice and the pain of their families, nor will it ever forgive those responsible for this dastardly act. "

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"The memory of those innocent lives brutally snatched away still shakes our hearts today. The grief of the martyrs' families is the grief of us all. The martyrdom of those sons of the nation will forever remain etched in the soul of India. The entire nation stood united against terrorism and violence then, stands united now, and will always remain so," he added.

Gandhi further said, "India will never bow before the forces that spread hatred and fear—we will stand against them with even greater strength, unity, and resolve."

HM Amit Shah Pays Tribute

Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X, "On this day, we solemnly remember the innocent lives we lost in the horrific Pahalgam terror attack last year. The grief and pain of losing our people still remain in the heart of every Indian."

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"Terrorism is the greatest enemy of humanity, against which we must stand united to fight and defeat. India will continue its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and those who harbour it," he added.

Read Also PM Modi Pays Tribute To Pahalgam Attack Victims On First Anniversary, Vows Firm Stand Against Terror

Jammu & Kashmir CM Pays Tribute

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Lieutenant Governor Of Jammu & Kashmir Pays Tribute

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Defence Minister Pays Tribute

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UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute

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Vice President Pays Tribute

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President Pays Tribute

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EAM S Jaishankar Pays Tribute

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Congress Chief Kharge Pays Tribute

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AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Pays Tribute

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Tourists have started returning to the Valley after an improvement in the security situation, reopening of many tourist sites, inauguration of the Vande Bharat train from Katra to Srinagar and successful completion of the Amarnath Yatra last year, according to news agency PTI.