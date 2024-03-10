'Pack The Commission With Yes Men': Kapil Sibal Hits Out At Modi Govt After EC Arun Goel Resigns Ahead Of LS Polls

Photo: ANI

Former Union Minister and Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticised the Centre a day after Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned from his post on Saturday.

In a post on social media Sunday morning, Sibal asserted that the government is exercising control over key institutions of our Republic by appointing individuals who support its agenda.

Taking to X, Sibal wrote, "Election Commission, Arun Goel quits, Way cleared to : Pack the Commission with Yes men. This applies to all institutions that are the foundations of our Republic !"

President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel on Saturday. Goel's resignation ahead of the Lok Sabha polls raised many eyebrows. With Goel's departure, the Election Commission of India now faces a vacancy, leaving only Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at the helm.

Govt doesn't want a free and fair election: Congress

Congress General Secretary, KC Venugopal, expressed shock over the abrupt resignation of Election Commissioner, saying that the entire nation is anxious about the upcoming elections. He also said that the government doesn't want a "free and fair election."

"This is quite shocking; just before the declaration of elections, the Election Commissioner has resigned. Now, only one Election Commissioner is there... What is happening in this Election Commission? The entire country is anxious. The government of India doesn't want a free and fair election," said Venugopal while speaking to ANI.

"Earlier, they removed the Chief Justice of India from the selection body of the Election Commission and Election Commissioner. In place of CJI, they included a cabinet minister... now it has become a government affair... transparency has been lost in this process," he added.

Who is Arun Goel?

Goel's journey with the Election Commission began on November 19, 2022 when he was appointed as the Election Commissioner of India. Having opted for voluntary retirement on November 18, the same year, Goel's swift transition saw him assume the role of Chief Election Commissioner within 24 hours, filling a position that had been vacant for over six months since that May. His term as CEC officially commenced on November 21.

Arun Goel, a 1985-batch IAS officer from the Punjab cadre, marked his entry into the role of Election Commissioner after a distinguished career. Having taken voluntary retirement on November 18, he was slated to retire on December 31, 2022, upon reaching 60 years of age.

Before his appointment as India's Election Commissioner, Goel served as the heavy industries secretary and held positions in the Union Culture ministry.