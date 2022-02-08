P Chidambaram says NDA is 'No Data Available' government

The National Democratic Alliance government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a "No Data Available" government as it has no data on most crucial issues, former finance minister P. Chidambaram said today.

"In Parliament, a question was asked, who are members of tukde tukde gang? Minister said, no data was available. No data available on 'tukde tukde gang', on oxygen shortage deaths, on bodies flowing in rivers, on migrants walking back to homes. It's 'No Data Available' govt-NDA govt," Chidambaram was quoted by ANI.

Chidambaram also said he was a member of the "tukde tukde" gang, which is the Hindi version of the word disruption. "There is disruption today in business, disruption in science, disruption in technology, disruption in every activity because disruption creates innovation, creates the urge to bring about change," he said.

"I'm not worried because in Parliament a question was asked who are the members of tukde tukde gang and the honourable minister said 'we have no data available on tukde tukde gang'," the Congress leader said. Modi had on Monday said that Congress has become the leader of tukde tukde gang and has been practising "divide and rule".

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 03:53 PM IST