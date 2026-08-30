Owaisi Attacks RSS After Bhagwat’s Remark On Muslims, Calls It ‘Oldest Trick In Playbook’

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi & RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | File Pic

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), responding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent remark that a Hindu who believes there should be no Muslims in India “will not remain Hindu”.

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In a detailed post on X, Owaisi described Bhagwat’s statement as the “oldest trick in the RSS playbook”, alleging that the organisation presents one message publicly while maintaining a different ideological position through the writings of its key thinkers.

Owaisi claimed that the RSS had never disowned the views expressed by leaders and ideologues including Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, VD Savarkar and MS Golwalkar regarding Muslims and other minorities.

Referring to writings and biographies of RSS leaders, Owaisi alleged that the organisation historically opposed the idea of Hindu-Muslim unity during the freedom struggle and promoted the concept of “one flag, one leader and one ideology”.

The Hyderabad MP also referred to the 2002 Gujarat riots, alleging that Muslims suffered widespread violence under what he described as the RSS's “proxy rule”.

Owaisi further cited Golwalkar’s Bunch of Thoughts, claiming that Muslims and Christians were described as “internal threats” and that Muslim citizens were viewed with “perpetual suspicion”.

He also accused the RSS's ideological influence of contributing to policies such as the Uniform Civil Code, anti-conversion laws and the use of stringent laws including the UAPA against minorities.

Concluding his post, Owaisi challenged Bhagwat to publicly read selected passages from the writings of Savarkar, Hedgewar and Golwalkar.

“Let people decide what they make of the RSS,” he said.