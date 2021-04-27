Overworked nurse, doctor brawl over issuance of death certificate in UP hospital, video goes viral

Lucknow: Stress and anxiety due to overwork by medical staff are resulting in unpleasant situations in Uttar Pradesh. In a shocking case, a nurse in Rampur District Hospital slapped a senior doctor and the latter thrashed her during a brawl over the death of a COVID-19 patient late on Monday night.

The incident took place in the presence of a police officer, public and other medical staff. A video, shot by a staff member on his camera was posted on social media and soon went viral.

Medical staff members claimed that the brawl took place when a relative asked the nurse for a death certificate. The Nurse said that the senior doctor on emergency duty will issue the death certificate.

The relative went to the emergency ward only be told by the senior doctor on duty that they should get confirmation of death of his patient in writing from the Nurse. When the relative went back to her with the doctor's reply, she got infuriated and went to confront the doctor.

During heated exchange of words, the Nurse suddenly slapped the doctor who also attacked her. Those present in the ward, somehow, separated them and called in the police.

“I spoke to both of them. They apologised over the incident. Both claimed that they were under tremendous pressure due to long hours of duty,” said City Magistrate Ramji Mshra.

In another incident, doctors went on a flash strike after the arrest of Dr Neeraj Sachan, posted at the Covid Command Centre. He was arrested after the District Magistrate Dr Alok Tiwari went on a surprise inspection.

The DM ordered for lodging a case under Epidemic Act against Dr Sachan for failing to send rapid response teams with medical kits to patients under home isolation.

On hearing the news of his arrest doctors boycotted work and laid siege to the police station. Dr Sachan’s wife also lodged an FIR against unnamed district officials for harassment of her husband.

Later, Dr Sachan was released at 4 am on Tuesday morning after spending 9 hours at the police station.

“Despite work pressure and long hours of duties, we are working dedicatedly against all odds. Such action will only lower the morale of medical staff,” reacted a senior doctor of a government hospital over the incident.