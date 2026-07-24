'Over 96,000 Cases Pending In Supreme Court, 26 Await Disposal For More Than 30 Years': Law Minister Arjun Meghwal

Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal addresses the Rajya Sabha while presenting data on pending cases in the Supreme Court and courts across India | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 23: More than 96,000 cases are pending before the Supreme Court, with over 10,000 awaiting disposal for more than a decade, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. Across the country, a total of 5.64 crore cases are pending in various courts, including the Supreme Court, the 25 High Courts, and district and subordinate courts.

Decades-Old Cases Remain Pending

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Meghwal, citing data from the National Judicial Data Grid, said 80,660 cases have been pending for more than 30 years in High Courts. In the Supreme Court, 26 cases have remained pending for over 30 years, while 558 have been awaiting disposal for more than 20 years.

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Minister Explains Pendency

The minister said the disposal of cases falls within the exclusive domain of the judiciary. He added that the pendency of cases is caused by several factors, including the complexity of facts, the nature of evidence, and the cooperation of stakeholders such as the Bar, investigating agencies, witnesses and litigants.

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