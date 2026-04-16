33% Women’s Quota Means 272 Of 815 Lok Sabha Seats: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Explains Formula |

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday explained the numerical framework behind the Women’s Reservation Bill, stating that 272 out of a proposed 815 Lok Sabha seats will be reserved for women, effectively ensuring one-third representation.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Meghwal said the reservation formula is a 'simple calculation' of 33 per cent of the total House strength. He noted that the bill, passed in 2023, will be implemented after the next Census and subsequent delimitation exercise post-2026.

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The minister further clarified that the total strength of the Lok Sabha is expected to increase by nearly 50 per cent, reaching 815 seats. “There will be no loss to any state. All states will retain their existing strength, and the increase will accommodate the reservation,” he said.

The legislation, formally known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, aims to enhance women’s participation in legislative decision-making and is seen as a landmark reform in India’s political landscape.

In a rare blend of policy and poetry, Meghwal also delivered an emotional tribute to 'Nari Shakti' during the session, highlighting the importance of women’s empowerment in nation-building. Sharing a personal note, he referred to his book 'Ek Safar Humsafar Ke Saath,' dedicated to his wife, whom he described as his inspiration.

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During the debate, he recited verses celebrating the role of women in India’s growth, drawing applause from members across party lines. “Nari hamari shaan hai, nari hi samman hai, Viksit Bharat ki pehchan hai nari” (Our pride is woman, our glory is woman, The identity of a developing India is woman), he said, underlining the symbolic and practical importance of women’s representation.

Read Also Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Table Women's Reservation Amendment Bill On April 16

He also emphasised that the current Amrit Kaal presents an opportunity to ensure women’s equal participation in governance. “In the decision-making process, they will now be partners,” he added, calling for greater inclusion in Parliament.

The Women’s Reservation Bill is expected to reshape India’s political framework by increasing the number of women lawmakers, marking a major step towards gender equality in governance.

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