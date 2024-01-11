Over 90 Mail Express Trains Cancelled As Maintenance Work Disrupts Agra Division; Check Details | Central Railways

Inconvenience looms for passengers as maintenance work in the Agra division of Indian Railways prompts the cancellation of over 90 mail express trains passing through the central railway. The non-interlocking work at Mathura junction, aimed at yard remodelling, is set to continue until the first week of February, affecting various trains' schedules.

Passengers advised to stay updated

Officials advise travellers, especially those heading to North India, to stay updated on their train's status through the Railway enquiry system. Notable cancellations include the CSMT-Amritsar Express (20 Jan - 03 Feb), Amritsar-CSMT Express (23 Jan - 06 Feb), Nanded-Amritsar Express (21 Jan - 04 Feb), Amritsar-Nanded Express (23 Jan - 06 Feb), and Nanded-Jammu Tawi Express (26 Jan - 04 Feb).

Other cancelled trains

Apart from that, several trips of Pune-Jammu Tawi Jhelum Express, Jammu Tawi-Pune Jhelum Express, Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur- Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin- Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur Express, Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune Express, Miraj-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Miraj Express, Yesvantpur- Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin- Yesvantpur Express, Vasco-da-Gama- Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Vasco-d-Gama Express, Mysuru- Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mysore Express, Yesvantpur-Chandigarh Express, Chandigarh-Yesvantpur Express, are also included in the list.

"The completion of the technical work by early February is expected to restore normalcy to the affected train services. Passengers are urged to plan accordingly and stay informed about the evolving situation," said an official of CR.