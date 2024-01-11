 Over 90 Mail Express Trains Cancelled As Maintenance Work Disrupts Agra Division; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOver 90 Mail Express Trains Cancelled As Maintenance Work Disrupts Agra Division; Check Details

Over 90 Mail Express Trains Cancelled As Maintenance Work Disrupts Agra Division; Check Details

Officials advise travellers, especially those heading to North India, to stay updated on their train's status through the Railway enquiry system.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
Over 90 Mail Express Trains Cancelled As Maintenance Work Disrupts Agra Division; Check Details | Central Railways

Inconvenience looms for passengers as maintenance work in the Agra division of Indian Railways prompts the cancellation of over 90 mail express trains passing through the central railway. The non-interlocking work at Mathura junction, aimed at yard remodelling, is set to continue until the first week of February, affecting various trains' schedules.

Passengers advised to stay updated

Officials advise travellers, especially those heading to North India, to stay updated on their train's status through the Railway enquiry system. Notable cancellations include the CSMT-Amritsar Express (20 Jan - 03 Feb), Amritsar-CSMT Express (23 Jan - 06 Feb), Nanded-Amritsar Express (21 Jan - 04 Feb), Amritsar-Nanded Express (23 Jan - 06 Feb), and Nanded-Jammu Tawi Express (26 Jan - 04 Feb).

Other cancelled trains

Apart from that, several trips of Pune-Jammu Tawi Jhelum Express, Jammu Tawi-Pune Jhelum Express, Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur- Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin- Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur Express, Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune Express, Miraj-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Miraj Express, Yesvantpur- Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin- Yesvantpur Express, Vasco-da-Gama- Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Vasco-d-Gama Express, Mysuru- Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mysore Express, Yesvantpur-Chandigarh Express, Chandigarh-Yesvantpur Express, are also included in the list.

"The completion of the technical work by early February is expected to restore normalcy to the affected train services. Passengers are urged to plan accordingly and stay informed about the evolving situation," said an official of CR.

Read Also
Kalyan Station Earns Top Honours As Best Clean Station in Mumbai Division Of Central Railway
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: 'BJP Not Authorized To Certify Whether A Person Is Less Or More Hindu,' Sachin Pilot

Chhattisgarh: 'BJP Not Authorized To Certify Whether A Person Is Less Or More Hindu,' Sachin Pilot

Over 90 Mail Express Trains Cancelled As Maintenance Work Disrupts Agra Division; Check Details

Over 90 Mail Express Trains Cancelled As Maintenance Work Disrupts Agra Division; Check Details

Ghaziabad: Molestation Victim's Husband, Who Set Himself On Fire At Police Station, Dies; 4 Cops...

Ghaziabad: Molestation Victim's Husband, Who Set Himself On Fire At Police Station, Dies; 4 Cops...

Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's Youth Spiritual Retreat At Lakshadweep Islands From Jan 31 To Feb 2

Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's Youth Spiritual Retreat At Lakshadweep Islands From Jan 31 To Feb 2

Wife's Refusal To Consummate Marriage, Have Sex Valid Reason For Husband To Seek Divorce: Madhya...

Wife's Refusal To Consummate Marriage, Have Sex Valid Reason For Husband To Seek Divorce: Madhya...