Over 7.48 voters in 31 Jammu and Kashmir constituencies to cast votes in 6th phase of DDC elections today

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Over 7.48 voters in 31 District Development Council (DDC) constituencies will cast their votes on Sunday in the sixth phase of the first-ever DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as 7,48,301 electors, including 3,90,432 male and 3,57,869 female voters, will decide the fate of 124 candidates in the Kashmir division for 14 seats, and 121 in the Jammu division for 17 seats. 334 Panch and 77 Sarpanch seats will also witness voting across the union territory.

A total of 2,071 polling stations have been designated with 1,208 in the Kashmir division and 863 in the Jammu division, State Election Commissioner (SEC), KK Sharma said at a press conference here.