The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has appointed senior IPS officer Alok Singh as its new chairman. A 1995-batch IPS officer, Singh is currently serving as the Director General (DG) of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). He also holds the additional charge of DG, Uttar Pradesh Special Police.

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Singh's appointment is being viewed as a significant development in the state's administrative setup. He will serve as the commission's chairman for the next two years.

More than 60 applications were reportedly received for the post of UPPSC chairman, with several senior officers being considered for the position. However, amid speculation over the appointment, Singh was eventually selected to head the commission.

4 Major Recruitment Bodies To Be Headed By IPS Officers

With Singh's appointment, four major recruitment bodies in Uttar Pradesh will now be headed by serving or retired IPS officers, bringing the state's recruitment and administrative framework into focus.

The UPPSC conducts examinations for recruitment to various government posts across the state. Singh will take charge of the commission at a time when ensuring smooth and transparent recruitment processes remains a key responsibility.

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