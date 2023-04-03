 Over 400 children rescued from New Delhi railway station, sent to child care homes
The rescued children included those who had gone missing, runaways, and child labourers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 09:34 AM IST
Over 400 children, including 34 girls, have been rescued from the New Delhi Railway Station, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

The rescue operation was organised at the station in collaboration with Northern Railways, SATHI, Salam Baalak Trust, and Prayas JAC Society, with the assistance of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC)-Mayur Vihar, according to Varun Pathak of the CWC (Bench of Magistrates).

The statement said that 402 children -- 34 girls and 372 boys -- were rescued from the station and produced before the CWC for care and protection.

Sent to child care homes

After the procedures were completed, they were transferred to city child care institutions, according to the statement, which also stated that the rescued children included those who had gone missing, runaways, and child labourers.

The Railway Protection Force Police and the Government Railway Police were also involved, according to the statement.

(With PTI Inputs)

