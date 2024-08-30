Over 4 Thousand Narcotics Related Cases Registered By NCB Since 2014 To 2024; 230% Increase In Seizures & Arrests

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) | File Image

There has been a 230 percent rise in registration of cases by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from 2014 to 2024 as compared to the cases registered from 2004 to 2014, the statistics have revealed. The value of drugs seized between 2004 to 2014 was Rs 5,900 crore while the value of drugs seized between 2014 to 2024 is Rs 22,000 crore, the statistics have revealed.

According to the NCB, from the year 2004 to 2014, a total of 1250 cases were registered whereas from 2014 to 2024, 4150 cases have been registered with a rise of 230 percent. "Between 2004 and 2014, there were a total of 1,360 arrests, which has now risen to 6,300," said an official.



The statistics further revealed that 1.52 lakh kilograms of drugs were seized between 2004 and 2014, while 5.43 lakh kilograms of drugs were seized between 2014 and 2024, which is an increase of 257%. The value of drugs seized between 2004 to 2014 was Rs 5,900 crore while the value of drugs seized between 2014 to 2024 is Rs 22,000 crore.

In order to assist all Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (DLEAs) and other investigation agencies for investigation and proactive policing, the National Integrated Database on Arrested Narco-Offenders (NIDAAN) portal has been developed. The portal provides data of narcotics offenders involved in narcotics offences under NDPS Act.

"The NIDAAN portal is exclusively meant for use by DLEAs and has emerged as an effective tool for them. It has helped them in connecting dots, previous involvements, fingerprint search, working inter-linkages, busting the network, monitoring habitual offenders, financial investigation and making proposals for detention under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS). It also helps in monitoring status of current cases, bail, parole, handlers, etc.," said an official.

The Government had also recently launched 1933- MANAS Helpline designed as a unified platform for citizens to report drug-related issues via multiple communications.