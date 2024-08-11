Mumbai NCB Cracks Down On Inter-State Drug Syndicate In Thane; Arrests 6, Seizes 4,800 Bottles Of Codeine Cough Syrup & 75 Kg Of Ganja

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) | File Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Zonal Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an inter-state drug syndicate operated from Ulhasnagar in the Thane district.

About The Operation

The operation led to the seizure of 4,800 bottles of CBCS (Codeine cough syrup) and 75 kg of ganja. Six individuals have been arrested in this connection. The NCB had developed inputs on an Ulhasnagar-based syndicate actively engaged in inter-state trafficking of illicitly diverted CBCS bottles.

The analysis of the CBCS consignments procurement was tracked to a courier office at Ulhasnagar and NCB sleuths mounted a discreet surveillance of the area leading to the interception of a suspicious consignment with 4,800 CBCS bottles on Thursday night. The receiver of the illicit drug consignment, identified as Vinod P, was arrested and during interrogation disclosed details of other syndicate members engaged in illicit trafficking of drugs.

The NCB team based on the new revelation intercepted another vehicle at Bhiwandi on Friday and seized 75 kgs of ganja concealed in travel bags, trolley bags, and gunny bags with Rs 1.18 lakh cash collected from a previous sale of illicit drugs.

The other five accused, identified as Manish P, Akash P, Raj K, Mohanish S, and Sunny J, were arrested under sections of the NDPS Act.