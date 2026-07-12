Over ₹3,253 Crore Worth Of Drugs Seized In Assam Since 2021; 26,500 Traffickers Arrested | File Pic (Representational Image)

Guwahati: Assam Police, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has intensified its campaign against drug trafficking, with large-scale seizures and periodic public destruction of narcotics forming a key part of the state’s anti-drug strategy.

The ongoing operations target heroin, cocaine and other Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) as part of efforts to curb the drug menace and dismantle trafficking networks operating across Assam. Senior officials, including the Chief Minister, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, have often attended drug destruction programmes, underscoring the government’s declared zero-tolerance policy.

According to the state government, narcotics valued at over ₹3,253 crore have been seized in Assam since 2021. During the same period, around 26,500 people allegedly involved in drug trafficking have been arrested.

The crackdown on narcotics has been one of the major policy initiatives of the Assam government since 2021. The administration has repeatedly pointed to the Northeast’s proximity to international borders, particularly transit routes through Manipur and Mizoram leading to Myanmar, as a significant challenge in controlling the flow of drugs.

Police officials said efforts are being focused on disrupting these supply chains and intercepting consignments before they enter the state’s distribution network.

The Chief Minister has consistently reiterated a “zero-tolerance” approach against drug traffickers. In the Assam Legislative Assembly, he has defended firm police action against traffickers who resort to violent resistance during operations.

As head of the police force, DGP Harmeet Singh has overseen both field operations and the disposal of seized contraband, with the department maintaining that those involved in the drug trade will face strict action under the law.

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Periodic destruction of seized narcotics is carried out after completion of the required legal procedures. Officials said such exercises are intended not only to dispose of contraband but also to serve as a deterrent against drug trafficking and abuse.

While enforcement remains the immediate focus, the Chief Minister has also highlighted the growing need to strengthen rehabilitation and de-addiction initiatives for young people affected by substance abuse in the state.