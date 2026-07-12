Twisha Death Case: AIIMS Report Links Gymnastics Belt To Neck Injuries | X - @OrissaPOSTLive

The final forensic report prepared by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi in the Twisha Sharma death case has concluded that a gymnastics belt could have been used in the incident after detecting the victim's skin tissue on it, sources said.

The five-member AIIMS Delhi medical board, which conducted a court-ordered second post-mortem on Twisha, submitted its 11-page report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 10 in a sealed cover. According to sources, the report confirmed that the alleged ligature material, a gymnastics belt with a metal ring at one end, matched the injury pattern on the victim's neck.

Laboratory and histopathological examinations reportedly found skin tissue on the belt corresponding with the ligature mark and injuries observed during the second post-mortem.

Former model-actress Twisha, who married lawyer Samarth Singh in December last year, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12.

The second autopsy was conducted on May 24 after the first post-mortem at AIIMS Bhopal was deemed inconclusive because the alleged ligature material had not been produced before the medical board. Police later seized the belt and submitted it to the AIIMS Delhi panel for examination.

A compliance report has also been submitted to the Registrar General of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, sources said, PTI reports.

STORY | Twisha Sharma death case: AIIMS Delhi final report confirms skin tissue on gym belt



The AIIMS Delhi medical board that conducted a court-ordered second post-mortem on Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her marital residence in Bhopal on May 12, has submitted its… pic.twitter.com/Ly5zRoarmp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 12, 2026

Medical Board Cites Detailed Scientific Examination

Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, said the medical board carried out an extensive scientific evaluation before arriving at its findings.

“The medical board deliberated very minutely on the case from all possible angles, taking into consideration all available national and international journals for almost one month before giving a detailed opinion with scientific justification. It is a crystal-clear opinion for the CBI and for the judiciary in the interest of truth and justice,” Gupta said.

He declined to comment further, saying the report had been submitted to the CBI in a sealed cover in compliance with the court's directions.

According to the forwarding letter, the report was handed over to the CBI investigating officer, while the videography of the second post-mortem remains in the custody of the investigating agency.

Sources said the CBI is examining the report, which is expected to become a key piece of scientific evidence in its investigation.

Family Alleged Dowry Harassment, High Court Ordered Fresh Autopsy

According to the FIR, Samarth Singh took Twisha to AIIMS Bhopal, claiming she had hanged herself at home at 10.20 pm on May 12. However, a doctor at the hospital later informed police that she had been brought dead, following which a medico-legal case was registered.

The FIR also states that Twisha had spoken to her mother at 9.41 pm on May 12. During the call, her family alleged that Samarth could be heard shouting before the phone disconnected abruptly. After repeated calls went unanswered, Twisha's mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, allegedly answered the phone and told Twisha's sister-in-law that “she is no more”, before ending the call.

The first post-mortem concluded that the death was caused by “antemortem hanging by ligature” and noted “multiple antemortem injuries”.

Alleging lapses in the initial investigation and post-mortem, Twisha's family approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which ordered a second autopsy by AIIMS Delhi and later transferred the investigation to the CBI.

The family also alleged that Twisha was harassed by her in-laws over dissatisfaction with the dowry given at the time of marriage. They further alleged that sustained mental torture and domestic violence drove the 33-year-old former model-actress to take the extreme step.