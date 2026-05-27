Over 250 Fall Ill After Eating At Wedding Feast In Punjab’s Moonak

Over 250 people, including children, fell ill after allegedly consuming food at a wedding function in Punjab’s Moonak town in Sangrur district, triggering panic among health officials and local residents.

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The incident came to light late Tuesday night when several guests who had attended the marriage ceremony started complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea shortly after eating food served at the event. Initially, around 35 to 40 people were reported sick, but the number of affected individuals rose sharply to nearly 250 by Wednesday.

Patients were rushed to Moonak Civil Hospital and nearby medical facilities, where doctors and medical staff have been working round the clock to handle the emergency. Authorities said even five-year-old children were among those hospitalised.

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Moonak Government Hospital doctor Inderjit Singh said patients continued arriving throughout the day and emergency teams were actively providing treatment. He added that all patients were currently out of danger.

The sudden rise in cases left administrative officials scrambling to manage the situation. Health teams are closely monitoring patients to ensure immediate medical assistance in case of any deterioration in their condition.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Barinder Goyal visited the hospital on Wednesday to meet patients and review the situation. He directed health department officials to ensure there was no shortage in treatment or medical facilities.

The minister also assured affected families that the Punjab government and local administration were fully committed to their care and welfare.