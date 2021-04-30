Over 2.28 cr registrations on Co-Win portal for Phase-3 vaccination in 2 days

New Delhi: With Phase III of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive set to start on May 1, the total registrations on the Co-Win portal for the new phase have crossed 2.28 crore in just two days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

In an official release, the ministry said the total vaccination across the country has crossed more than 15.21 crore mark.

"The country has administered more than 20 lakh vaccine doses till 8 pm today. Also, the total registrations on Co-Win portal for Phase-3 Vaccination has crossed 2.28 Cr (2,28,99,157) in just 2 days, as per data till 9:30 pm today," the release said.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 15,21,05,563 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.