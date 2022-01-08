Over 2 crore youngsters between the 15-18 receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

Over 2 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of the COVID19 vaccine in less than a week of vaccination drive for children, said Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021, COVID-19 vaccination drive for beneficiaries in the age bracket of 15-18 years began on January 3, 2022 across the country.

Earlier this month, PM Modi called the feat a “historic milestone” and thanked the scientists and the vaccine manufacturers in the country. “The country started the year (2022) with vaccination for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years,” he said. “At the same time, in the first week of the first month of the year itself, India is also achieving the historic milestone of 150 crore, 1.5 billion, vaccine doses,” he added while addressing an inauguration at the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 11:24 AM IST