Over 1k eunuchs apprehended by Railways to curb unauthorized entries into coaches reserved for ladies, persons with disabilities

To facilitate the passengers in hassle-free travel and to instill a sense of security among them, more than 1200 eunuchs were apprehended by Indian railways during a month long drive and legal action was taken against them. An amount of Rs. 1.28 Lakh was collected from them as fine under the provision of Railway Act.

Month long countrywide drive was launched to curb menace

"A month-long pan-India drive with focus on action against the menace of unauthorized entry into coaches reserved for ladies and persons with disabilities nuisance, begging & extortion by eunuchs’ and seat cornering by unauthorized persons in general coaches was launched by RPFD uring the drive, more than 5100 persons were arrested for travelling/entering in coaches reserved for ladies, more than 6300 persons were arrested for occupying/entering coaches reserved for persons with disabilities and legal action under the relevant provisions of Railway Act were taken against such offenders during which Rs. 6.71 Lakh & Rs. 8.68 Lakh respectively, were realized as fine " said a railway official.

"Apart from that several complaints regarding nuisance in trains especially by some eunuchs and their misbehavior with passengers were frequently reported. Undertaking intensive effort during this drive, more than 1200 eunuchs involved in such activities were apprehended and legal action was taken against them. An amount of Rs. 1.28 Lakh was realized from them as fine under the provision of Railway Act " he added.

36 people were apprehended over towel spreading/seat cornering

Further, drives were conducted to check the menace of seat cornering in general coaches of long distance trains. 36 persons involved in towel spreading/seat cornering were identified, apprehended and legal action was initiated against them.

The field formations of RPF have been instructed to continue such drives with the same spirit in future too.