Over 10k people stuck on Uttarakhand's Yamunotri highway after wall collapse: Report

Nearly ten thousand people have been left stuck on the Yamunotri highway in Uttarakhand after the security wall collapsed leading to the Yamunotri temple.



According to reports, it may take 3 days to re-open the road.

Besides, buses and other large vehicles were also stopped from passing through the area. As many as 24 buses and 15 minibuses of pilgrims (Char Dham) have been stopped. They were taken to the nearby ashram and the Sainchatti guest house.

The district administration is trying to evacuate the passengers from some of the smaller vehicles, but people who have come from far away in big vehicles are unable to leave.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 12:30 PM IST