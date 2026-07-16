Over 100 Scientists Quit, Opt For Early Retirement; Report Says Centre Tightens ISRO Exit Rules

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New Delhi: Around 100 Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists have reportedly quit the space agency at various centres nationwide, prompting the Department of Space (DoS) to issue a new directive to major space research centres of the ISRO, tightening rules on voluntary retirement and resignations.

New directive issued

An internal memorandum issued on July 14 instructs ISRO centres to avoid routinely approving resignation or voluntary retirement requests from Group 'A' scientific and technical staff involved in Gaganyaan and other critical national missions, according to an India Today report.

“Of late, it is noticed that there has been a spate of requests for voluntary retirement and resignation from Group ‘A’ Scientific/Technical personnel of ISRO, including those associated with the prestigious Gaganyaan and other important missions/projects, severely impacting the implementation of projects of national importance,” read the letter signed by S.R. Rajashekar, Joint Secretary (Personnel), Department of Space.

"In view of this, it has been decided that voluntary retirement and resignation requests from Scientific & Technical personnel associated with the Gaganyaan and other important missions/projects may not be accepted as a matter of routine," it added.

Approval process revised

It also said that if requests for voluntary retirement and resignation are received from scientific and technical personnel, even of and below the rank of Scientist/Engineer-SG, they may be sent to the DoS with clear recommendations of Centres/Heads of Units for a final decision.

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The directive overturns a 2020 administrative decision that authorised ISRO centre directors and unit heads to approve resignation and voluntary retirement requests from Group 'A' scientific and technical personnel up to the Scientist/Engineer-SG rank.

Reports on resignations

Between 100 and 120 scientists may have resigned in recent months, according to a Times of India report. However, there is no official number confirmed by ISRO in the matter.