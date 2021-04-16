'Outsiders in BJP’s rally spreading COVID-19 in Bengal': Mamata Banerjee blames PM Modi's campaign for rise in cases

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that people who are accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi are instrumental in spreading corona in West Bengal.

“People of Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat are coming to build the makeshift marquee for the Prime Minister’s rally. Their RT PCR test is not being conducted and they are spreading the pandemic yet again in Bengal,” alleged the TMC supremo.

Mamata Banerjee also alleged that during the months when affected rates were low then the Prime Minister didn’t allow the Trinamool Congress to give free vaccination to the people of West Bengal.

The BJP cried foul by stating that the Chief Minister sensing defeat in the ongoing Assembly polls is maligning the BJP unnecessarily.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh stated that states like Maharashtra and New Delhi the daily cases are alarming and also that those states are not going for polls.