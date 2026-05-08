Outrage After 800-Year-Old Kakatiya-Era Shiva Temple Razed In Telangana’s Warangal

The alleged demolition of an 800-year-old Shiva temple from the Kakatiya era in Telangana’s Warangal district has triggered widespread outrage, with historians, heritage activists, and the Union Ministry of Culture demanding accountability over the destruction of the historic structure.

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The temple, located in Ashok Nagar under Khanapur Mandal, was reportedly razed during land-clearing work for the construction of a government Integrated School.

Historians say the temple dated back to the reign of Kakatiya ruler Ganapatideva in the 13th century. The site also reportedly contained a rare seven-line Telugu inscription dated February 1231 AD, referring to the ruler with titles such as “Maharaja” and “Rajadhirajulu.”

The structure had earlier been documented by the Heritage Department in 1965 and was situated within the historically significant “Kota Katta” mud fort region, known for its ancient fortifications. Heritage experts argued that the site could have been preserved or relocated instead of being demolished.

Following public outrage, Telangana rights lawyer Rama Rao Immaneni filed a complaint before the National Monuments Authority. Subsequently, the Union Ministry of Culture and the Archaeology Department registered a case into the matter.

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Legal action has reportedly been sought under Section 30 of the Telangana Heritage Act against officials who allegedly allowed the demolition without obtaining mandatory approvals from the Archaeology and Endowments Departments. The complaint also accused the state government of failing to constitute the mandatory Heritage Conservation Committee.

Amid mounting criticism, the Warangal District Collector’s office issued a clarification after a joint inspection conducted on May 6. The administration denied any intentional demolition, claiming that workers had only found “remnants of an old dilapidated structure” while clearing thick vegetation across the 30-acre site. Officials also stated that the structure was not officially listed as a protected monument.

In an effort to calm public anger, Warangal Collector Satya Sharada and Narsampet MLA Donthi Madhava Reddy visited the site and assured that the temple would be fully reconstructed at the same location.

Officials said the restoration work would be carried out in consultation with historians, traditional temple architects, and the Archaeology Department, while steps would also be initiated to formally protect the site in the future.