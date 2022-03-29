Out of 12 areas of difference, we have come to an agreement with Assam on 6 areas, says Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

Out of 12 areas of difference, we have come to an agreement with Assam on 6 areas, said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma ,reported ANI.

Further, a survey will be done by Survey of India with both states' involvement, and when that's done, actual demarcation will take place, added Sangma.

Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday signed an agreement to resolve their five-decade-old border dispute in six of the 12 locations, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling it a "historic day" for the Northeast.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Shah and Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad Sangma respectively.

The pact will resolve the protracted dispute in six of the 12 places along the 884.9 km border between the two states.

"It is a historic day for the Northeast," Shah said at the function held at the Ministry of Home Affairs here.

The home minister said with the signing of the agreement, 70 per cent of the border dispute between the two states has been resolved.

There are 36 villages in the six places, covering an area of 36.79 sq km, with regard to which the agreement has been reached.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 04:44 PM IST