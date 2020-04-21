Our patience is not endless: Indian Medical Association slams horrific treatment of Chennai doc who died in COVID-19 duty

After his death, the family faced massive protests from his family when they went to the cemetery to bury the good doctor. Not only that, despite lockdown regulations, a crowd of about a 100 people had reportedly gathered at the Kilpauk cemetery, determined to not let the burial happen.

The ambulance with his friends and family then proceeded to another cemetery -- where they were met with a similar welcoming committee.

“We were hit with wooden logs and stones when we tried to bury him,” an article by The News Minute quoted Dr Pradeep, a fellow doctor and friend as saying.

In a video another doctor recounted how they were forced to leave the doctor's body behind and flee the area. Turning violent, the mob had attacked and injured the ambulance drivers and sanitation workers. They also hit the doctors and the family members. In the ensuing chaos, Dr Pradeep managed to get the deceased back into the ambulance, aided by the drivers.

Dr Simon was finally buried at 11 in the night by a few of his friends and colleagues as the police supervised the area.