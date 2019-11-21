'Our meme lord just annihilated their meme lord': Twitter can't keep calm as Altaf Hussain enunciates Arnab Goswami

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain is all over the news again. Hussain was invited on popular Indian TV's prime time debate with host Arnab Goswami. During which Hussain enunciated Arnab Goswami in a very funny manner.
It took no time for the video to go viral on social media, after which netizens couldn’t keep calm. One user said, "Straight into Twitter hall of fame." While poking fun at the anchor and Altaf Hussain a social media user said, "Our memelord absolutely annihilates their memelord."
Earlier, Altaf Hussain had requested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant him and his supporters asylum and financial aid.
Altaf has been charged with a terrorism offence by the UK’s Crown Prosecution Services for his incendiary speech to party supporters in Pakistan back in 2016, Khaleej Times reported.
He is due to stand trial in June 2020 and his passport remains with the UK police as part of his bail conditions and he is not allowed to apply for any travel document unless permitted by the court.
