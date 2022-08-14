'Our daughters are the biggest hope for the nation': President Droupadi Murmu in address on eve of 76th Independence Day | Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

In her maiden address to the nation on the eve of India's 76th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said the country's daughters are its biggest hope. She was referring to the recently held Commonwealth Games in which sports persons especially women made the country proud with their performance. "A large number of our winners come from underprivileged segments of society. From becoming fighter pilots to space scientists, our daughters are scaling great heights," she said.

In her 17-minute address, Presidenti Murmu also complimented the policymakers for ensuring the growth of the country. She also lauded the central government over the country's vaccination drive. "Our response to the pandemic has been appreciated everywhere. We launched the biggest vaccination drive in human history with vaccines manufactured in the country itself. Last month we crossed the 200-crore mark in cumulative vaccine coverage," said Murmu. She said in combating the pandemic, India's achievements have been better than those of many developed countries. "For this feat, we are grateful to our scientists, doctors, nurses, paramedics and the staff associated with vaccination," she said.

Murmu said in celebrating Independence Day, we are celebrating our 'Bharatiyata'. "Our country is full of diversity. But, at the same time, we all have something in common. It is this common thread which binds all of us together and inspires us to walk together with the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," she said.

By the year 2047, Murmu said, "We will have fully realised the dreams of our freedom fighters. We will have given a concrete shape to the vision of those who, led by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, drafted the Constitution. We are already on course to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat, an India that would have realised its true potential."

She also spoke about the environment and said when the world is facing new challenges, India must remain determined to preserve its flora and fauna.

(With PTI inputs)