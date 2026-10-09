'Our Country's Gen Z Enough': CJP's Abhijit Dipke Rebuffs Pakistani Actor Mahira Khan's Purported Statement Supporting Protest

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijit Dipke (left) rebuffed a purported comment by Pakistani actor Mahira Khan (right) on the political campaign's upcoming protest. |

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday rebuffed a purported comment by Pakistani actor Mahira Khan supporting the political campaign's upcoming protest against the Election Commission, saying that they did not need support from other countries.

During a press interaction, Dipke was asked about Khan's alleged comment on her Instagram story expressing her "full support" to the protest slated to be held on October 10.

To this, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder was quoted as saying by IANS: "We don't need it. Our country's Gen Z is enough for us. We don't need support from other countries."

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Mahira Khan's purported statement

While purported screenshots of Khan's comment are doing the rounds on social media, the screenshots are likely to be fabricated, and there is no evidence of the actor making such a statement.

According to the screenshots, Khan was claimed to have said: "Just heard Abhijeet Dipke and Dhruv Rathee are going to protest against the BJP government on October 10. Full support to this protest. I can’t come because the BJP has banned Pakistani actors from entering India. Hopefully, after this protest, relations between India and Pakistan improve again."

The protest

The Cockroach Janta Party has announced a youth-led protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over alleged "vote theft". The political campaign earlier led protests against the Election Commission in Delhi and Mumbai on October 2.

The Delhi Police had detained over 700 persons, including former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, during the protest on that day.