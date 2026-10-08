'Not Here For Regime Change' Dhruv Rathee Says At CJP-Led Anti-SIR Protest In Bengaluru | X - Krish_nvm_Raw

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor Prakash Raj joined a protest in Bengaluru demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the controversial Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Bengaluru: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee joined a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 8, against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The protesters demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the contentious exercise.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, actor Prakash Raj and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke join the protest against SIR in at Freedom Park in #Bengaluru on October 8.Bengaluru echoes with “S.I.R. band karo!” 🔥#DecodeSIR #UnstoppableBharat https://t.co/w143szCByh — Edward kumar Lakra (@LakraKumar91345) October 8, 2026

Rathee, who was among the prominent faces at the protest, clarified that his participation was not aimed at bringing about a change in government. “I have not come here for regime change,” he said, according to news agency PTI.

Rathee Questions Election Commission’s Transparency

Rathee criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the SIR exercise, alleging a lack of transparency and accountability in its functioning. He claimed there was “zero transparency and zero accountability” from the poll body.

His remarks brought attention to the concerns raised by protesters over the electoral roll revision process. The protest focused on the Election Commission’s handling of the exercise and the demand for accountability from the poll body.

Also Watch:

‘Vote Chor’ Slogans Raised At Protest

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who led the demonstration, shared a video from the protest in Bengaluru. In the video, Rathee can be seen raising the slogan “Vote chor, gaddi chhod” (vote thief, leave the throne), with the crowd repeating it after him, PTI reports.

The slogans reflected the protesters’ opposition to the SIR exercise, which has become a contentious issue. Rathee’s participation, along with that of other prominent personalities, brought further attention to the demonstration.