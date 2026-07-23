'Our Children Deserve Protection, Not To Be Portrayed As Villains': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali Angmo | X - GitanjaliAngmo

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, on Thursday expressed concern over what she described as attempts to tarnish the image of students participating in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) ongoing protest. She said it was "deeply painful" to see students being portrayed negatively and questioned why their intentions were being doubted instead of their concerns being heard.

In a post on X, Angmo, who is the co-founder of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), urged people not to link the peaceful student protest at Jantar Mantar with incidents of violence reported elsewhere in Delhi without any evidence. She maintained that the movement has remained peaceful and disciplined.

As an educator, I find it deeply painful to watch the image of our students being tarnished on media.

The students' protest is taking place peacefully at Jantar Mantar. If there are reports of violence elsewhere in Delhi, please do not rush to attribute them to this movement… — Gitanjali J Angmo (@GitanjaliAngmo) July 23, 2026

A plea to hear students, not judge them

Calling herself an educator first, Angmo said it was upsetting to watch students being painted in a negative light in the media. She praised the protesters for showing "extraordinary patience, discipline and restraint" despite the challenges they have faced.

She also questioned the system's approach towards young protesters, asking why it was easier to doubt students' motives than to listen to the issues they were raising. According to Angmo, students deserve protection and support, not narratives that portray them as villains or serve vested interests. She said their voices should be heard rather than ignored.

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Angmo's remarks come days after the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, during which Delhi Police stopped thousands of protesters from marching towards Parliament by using tear gas and baton charges.

Following the police action, CJP leaders alleged that efforts were being made to portray the student movement as violent by linking it to incidents reported elsewhere in the national capital. Delhi Police rejected these allegations, PTI reports.

The CJP-led agitation began on June 20, demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then. He is currently admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Wangchuk has said he is willing to end his fast if the Centre assures that no punitive action will be taken against peaceful protesters who took part in the movement.