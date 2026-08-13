'Original Force Is Dead': Rahul Gandhi Launches Scathing Attack On RSS, Calls It 'Instrument Of Large Capital' | Videos

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | IANS

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that the organisation had been “captured” by large capital and had moved away from its original social base of small Indian businesses.

Speaking at the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention, Gandhi said people should not be afraid of expressing their views and urged Congress workers and citizens to confront what he described as a “cowardly force”.

“A lot of people in India have been behaving like cowards,” Gandhi said, questioning why people should be afraid while confronting what he called a group of “jokers” and “clowns” who, according to him, had little understanding of India’s philosophy and history.

Gandhi said India could only be understood by engaging with its present-day expression. He added that the Congress would defend the RSS’s right to express itself if there was ever an attempt to eliminate the organisation’s expression from the country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“The day there is a call to eliminate the RSS's expression from the country, I will defend them, because they too have the right to express themselves,” Gandhi said, stressing that everyone should have the freedom to speak openly without fear.

‘RSS Has Become Instrument Of Large Capital’

Gandhi alleged that the RSS had undergone a fundamental transformation, claiming that its original social base comprised small businessmen such as goldsmiths, jewellers, blacksmiths and shopkeepers.

“The RSS as original force is dead. Now, RSS is an instrument of large capital,” he said, alleging that the organisation had been “utilised” and “captured” by large capital.

Gandhi linked this transformation to economic and political developments, alleging that demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) had adversely affected the small-business community that he associated with the RSS’s original base.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He claimed that former BJP leader Pramod Mahajan initiated the process of bringing greater capital influence into the RSS, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed what he described as the “final corporatization” of the organisation.

Gandhi further alleged that the RSS had become an “instrument” serving industrialist Gautam Adani, drawing a parallel with his repeated criticism of the Modi government’s alleged proximity to the Adani Group.

‘People Should Not Be Afraid’

The Congress leader also spoke about what he described as the pressure faced by sections of the media and public institutions.

Gandhi claimed that many journalists privately disagreed with the prevailing political environment but felt compelled to continue working due to professional and family responsibilities.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said such concerns were understandable but argued that citizens also had a responsibility towards what he called the “National Spirit”.

“National Spirit is, we are not going to allow a bunch of clowns to create order over us,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not hold regular press conferences. Recalling his interaction with Modi, he claimed that he came to believe that the Prime Minister would face difficult questions if he engaged directly with the media.

“I used to think that there is a marketing strategy behind this. There is something. Then I sat in the room with him. Five minutes. And then I understood, this can't go in front of the media,” Gandhi said.