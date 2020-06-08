'Order has created a huge problem...': Arvind Kejriwal bends after Delhi's Lieutenant Governor overrules him

Soon after Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overruled Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to say that Delhi government hospitals could treat everyone, irrespective of whether they were residents of the city, the former seems to have accepted the decision.

But while Kejriwal on Monday evening said that the Delhi government would try to make arrangements to provide treatment to all those coming from outside Delhi, it seems to have been a grudging acquiescence.

In a tweet posted on Monday evening the Chief Minister said that Baijal's order had created "a huge problem and challenge for the people of Delhi".

"Providing treatment for people coming from all over the country during the corona epidemic is a big challenge. May God bless us to serve the people of the whole country. We will try to provide treatment to all," he wrote in Hindi. Kejriwal who is reportedly unwell is incidentally slated to take a coronavirus test on Tuesday.