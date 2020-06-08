Arvind Kejriwal overruled: Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal says everyone can be treated in hospitals

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently said that hospitals in Delhi would only be available to the residents of the city -- effectively ensuring that people from neighbouring states and cities would not be able to seek treatment there.
This, Kejriwal had said, applied to both Delhi government run hospitals as well as some private hospitals, while those run by the Central government would remain open for all.
However, a day later, it would seem that the Chief Minister has been overruled. Reportedly, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has overruled the AAP-led government's decision to shun people from outside Delhi.
As per news agency ANI, Baijal has directed authorities to ensure that medical treatment is not denied to any patient on the grounds of not being a resident of Delhi.
Baijal who is the Chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also reversed the Kejriwal-led government's earlier order to stop testing of asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 patients.
He said "all departments and authorities concerned of NCT of Delhi, to ensure that ICMR strategy for COVID-19 testing in India issued on 18.05.2020 and as updated from time to time, be observed in NCT of Delhi without any deviation."
