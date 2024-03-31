Opposition Slams PM Modi For Sitting While President Stands To Confer Bharat Ratna To LK Advani; Netizens React | Twitter | ANI

Mumbai: President of India, Droupadi Murmu on Sunday conferred the Bharat Ratna to BJP veteran leader and former deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani at his residence in New Delhi. Bharat Ratna is the country's highest civilian honour. The event was organised at the residence of LK Advani as the leader is not able to move due to health reasons.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah amid the presence of the stalwart leader's family members. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen sitting beside the veteran BJP leader while the President was conferring LK Advani with the highest civilian award.

The Opposition parties such as Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over President Droupadi Murmu conferring the award while standing and the Prime Minister sitting.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, "The woman standing in the picture is the first citizen of this country, Her Excellency the President, Mrs. Draupadi Murmu. Among the people sitting is veteran Advani ji, who was given Bharat Ratna at home."

She further said, "The second Prime Minister is Narendra Modi. This is not only an insult to the first tribal woman President, it is also against common etiquette. Is this the respect of the tribal, deprived and exploited society? Shame! The BJP, which openly pretends to respect women, its rude leaders, women ministers, ill-mannered workers - are they not hurt at all by this insult to a woman President?"

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also slammed Prime Minister Narendra, BJP and RSS for making the Dalit woman President stand and confer the award, while Narendra Modi is sitting. Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not even stand up in respect of President Droupadi Murmu.

He also said, "Earlier also we have witnessed Droupadi Murmu walking behind PM Narendra Modi,they don't believe in the Constitution and they only want to implement the agenda of RSS in the country."

However, the internet users and BJP supporters have refuted all the claims and said that there is a protocol which needs to be followed while the award is being conferred. They said that only the President, her security guards and the recipient of the award are allowed to stand and no one else. The internet users are slamming Supriya Shrinate on social media after her post.

आज पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्री लाल कृष्ण अडवाणी जी को भारत रत्न सम्मान दिया गया.



कुछ मूर्खो ने इस अच्छे अवसर पर भी गंद मचा ही दी 😂



यह फोटो आते ही हल्ला मच गया, कि राष्ट्रपति भारत रत्न दे रही हैं और प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और अडवाणी जी बैठे हैं.



कुछ ने तो यह भी कह दिया कि यह आदिवासी… pic.twitter.com/abWv4nxfMd — Harish Mali (@HarishMali06) March 31, 2024

One of the users said, "Supriya ji, this is not an insult .,.. Correct your information…. As soon as the photo came, there was an uproar that the President was giving Bharat Ratna and Prime Minister Modi and Advani were sitting. Some even said that it is a disrespect to the tribal President that he has been kept standing.

"What is the truth?"

"First of all, this was an exception, since Advani ji was not well, hence the President herself went to his house. This has happened before also. Second thing.... In the second pic you can see that arrangements were made for the President to sit in the house. She got up only for a few seconds, and after paying respects took her place back."

"Third thing...As per the protocol...When the President is standing and presenting an award, no one, repeat no one, is supposed to stand as per protocol (except President, Guards, and person receiving award)."

"Meaning.... When the President gives any award, apart from him only his guards and the honored person remain standing... all others remain sitting. If you want, you can watch old videos of Padma Award, Bharat Ratna... See all three pictures for example."

कब तक झूठ फैलाओगी ?? टिकट तो इस बार भी कट गया अब तो झूठ का सहारा लेना बंद कर दो गाली वाली ज़मानत जब्त प्रवक्ता । pic.twitter.com/FdKf7NtuSl — Abhishek Tiwari (Modi ka Parivar) (@lkoabhishek) March 31, 2024

Another user said, "Until when will you spread lies? This time the truth has prevailed again. Stop relying on falsehood now. The bail with abusive language should be seized."