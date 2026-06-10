Opposition MPs Join West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari's Administrative Review Meeting In Kolaghat | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday had held an administrative review meeting at Kolaghat where two Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Dev and June Malliah were present during the meet.

Addressing the media, Adhikari called it to be a ‘successful’ one.

“We had a long review meeting and two MPs from the opposition were also present. The Ghatal MP spoke about the ‘Ghatal Master Plan’. I said that the party I belong to also mentioned about the same in the manifesto. We should play politics during the election and rest of the time we should work together in order to develop the state,” said Adhikari.

Adhikari also mentioned that the expenditure incurred from such review meetings during the previous government were also higher in comparison to the present state government.

TMC Ghatal MP Dev said that I have spoken about ‘Ghatal Master Plan’ as I have promised the people the same during the elections.

“Mamata Banerjee also heard my concern about ‘Ghatal Master Plan’ and so did the present Chief Minister. I have always had a special relationship with Suvendu Adhikari and even I play politics of ‘unity’. I work for everyone and also embraced people who chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at me,” said the actor-turned-politician.

Asked whether he would create a distance with former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to which Dev said that she ‘loves didi’.

TMC ‘rebel’ MLA Shiuli Saha said that she came to attend the review meeting as she was invited.