'Opposition is scared': Navjot Singh Sidhu after ruckus in Punjab Assembly

The situation in the Punjab Assembly turned tense on Thursday after a sharp remark by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House thrice.

Heated exchanges took place between the Congress and SAD members, with the opposition party MLAs rushing to the well of the House.

A few legislators intervened to stop legislators of both parties from coming to blows.

Later, comments by Channi were expunged by the Speaker.

According to an Indian Express report, Channi accused Majithia of “supporting drug mafia.”

The chief minister made the remarks while speaking on a resolution against the Centre's three contentious farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders for around a year now.

Majithia had earlier frequently disrupted the speech of Punjab Congress chief and MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu over the issue.

As the situation turned unruly after SAD members protested the CM's remark, Speaker Rana K P Singh adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

After the resumption of proceedings, the Speaker adjourned the House for 10 minutes and later again for the third time for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said the ruckus was "deliberate" as the "Opposition is scared".

“Today’s ruckus in Punjab Assembly was deliberate as Opposition is scared. The Charanjit Singh Channi government and Punjab Congress are working for the people...Whatever announcement has been made is a vision for the next 5 years, not just 2-3 months,” Times Now quoted Sidhu as saying.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 06:06 PM IST