Opposition INDIA Names 20 MPs Who'll Visit Violence-Hit Manipur As Part Of Its Delegation; Check List

INDIA, the united opposition of anti-BJP parties, has released the names of 20 MPs representing 16 parties who will form a delegation visiting the violence-hit state of Manipur. This visit is aimed at assessing the situation on the ground. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, a leader from the Congress party, had visited the affected areas and relief camps in Manipur.

The Opposition's delegation to Manipur includes MPs from various parties:

Congress: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Gaurav Gogoi, Phulo Devi Netam

JDU: Lalan Singh, Anil Hegde

TMC: Sushmita Dev

DMK: Kanimozhi

CPI: Santhosh Kumar

CPI(M): AA Rahim

RJD: Manoj Jha

SP: Javed Ali Khan

JMM: Mahua Maji

NCP: Mohd Faizal

IUML: Mohd Bashir

RSP: NK Premachandran

You: Sushil Gupta

Shiv Sena (Uddhav): Arvind Sawant

VCK: Ravi Kumar, Thirumavalavan

RLD: Jayant Chowdhary

The opposition leaders have been attempting to visit Manipur for some time, but due to the volatile situation there, their requests for permission were denied. The Opposition has been demanding a discussion in both houses of Parliament on the situation in Manipur and a statement from the Prime Minister regarding the violence. The government has agreed to hold a discussion in the Parliament.

The protests against the inability to control the violence in Manipur gained momentum after a video showing two women being paraded naked went viral. Recently, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi presented a no-confidence motion against the NDA government for its failure to control the law and order situation in Manipur. However, the government has not accepted the demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement. Instead, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Parliament on the issue. The Opposition has accused the government of avoiding a discussion on Manipur and criticized the actions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During the Rajya Sabha proceedings on Thursday, the Opposition members, led by Congress MPs, walked out of the session to press their demand for a discussion on the Manipur situation. Despite continuous sloganeering from both the treasury benches and the opposition, the Upper House reconvened for the post-lunch period, where Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur introduced the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023. However, when Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was given the floor, members of the treasury benches interrupted him. Kharge attempted to discuss the Manipur issue, which was disallowed by the deputy chairman, stating that he should only speak on the bill as per the House rules. Consequently, the Opposition members walked out of the House, while discussions on the bill continued.