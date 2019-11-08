Opposition alliance fails in Jharkhand

scRanchi: The Grand Alliance in Jharkhand failed to reach agreement on seat sharing for the assembly elections. Jharkhand Vikasti Morcha, CPI, CPI(ML) and MCC left the alliance, RJD stayed away from the press conference of the alliance held on Friday evening to release the list of 81 constituencies allotted to the constituents. HAM(S) of former chief minister Jeetan Ram Manjhi also deserted the opposition alliance and decided to field its candidates for all the 81 constituencies.

RPN Singh, AICC general secretary in-charge of Jharkhand, said the JMM would contest on 43 seats, Congress 31 and RJD seven seats. He announced the former chief minister Hemant Soren of JMM would be the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance. There will be no friendly contest anywhere and those contesting against the official opposition nominees would be expelled from their respective parties. In the Lok Sabha elections in May, Subhash Yadav of RJD had contested against the official Congress nominee.

Hemant Soren said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had met him on Thursday evening and Friday morning and pressed for two more constituencies, which was denied as these seats were allotted to the Congress. Protesting against the decision, Tejashwi returned to his hotel and stayed away from the joint press conference. In the evening he visited F Rajendra Memorial medical Institute, where his father and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav is admitted. He had applied for bail before Ranchi High Court earlier in the day. The court postponed the hearing on his bail application to November 22.

First phase of polling for 13 seats will be held on November 30.