Opposition alleges ‘deliberate disrespect’ to Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge at oath ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu

Droudapi Murmu on Monday was administered oath as the 15th President of India in the Central Hall of Parliament. However, the ceremony triggered a controversy and a letter was submitted by the Opposition parties to the Rajya Sabha Chairman alleging disrespect to Congress leader and LoP Mallikarjun Kharge.

The letter has been tweeted by Congress leader and former union minister Jairam Ramesh.

In the letter, it has been alleged that Kharge was made to sit in a seat "not commensurate with the position he holds", at the swearing-in ceremony of President Murmu. The Opposition described the development as a 'deliberate disrespect'.

Here's what the letter states:

"Today, at the swearing-in ceremony of the Hon'ble President, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was made to sit in a seat not commensurate with the position he holds.

We are writing to express our shock and protest at this deliberate disrespect shown to a very senior leader violating the warrant of precedence and not in accordance with protocol courtesies due to him.”

Meanwhile, Murmu today was sworn in as the 15th President of India by Chief Justice NV Ramana. She is the country's first tribal President and the second woman in the post.

She is is also India's youngest president at 64 and the first to be born after Independence.