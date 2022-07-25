'People’s President': Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to Droupadi Murmu

Image credit: Twitter

Droupadi Murmu made history by becoming the first tribal President of India. She hails from Odisha and is the second lady to take charge of the highest constitutional post in India after Pratibha Patil. To celebrate her victory, famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a massive sand sculpture of Murmu at Puri beach.

His art shows a smiling photo of Murmu against the background of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The creation became attractive because of the Indian flag's colours which showed oneness and patriotism.

“Congratulations People’s President of India” was the text written on the photo. Pattnaik posted the photo on Twitter with the caption, "Heartiest congratulations to the people’s President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji for historical win. My Sand Art at Puri beach in Odisha".

Heartiest congratulations to the people's President of India Smt. #DroupadiMurmu ji for historical win. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha .

Punjab | Amritsar artist Jagjot Singh Rubal created this seven-feet tall painting of President Droupadi Murmu to congratulate her, prior to her oath-taking ceremony.



"I hope that this painting is displayed in the Rashtrapati Bhavan," he said.

