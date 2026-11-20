Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday rejected allegations of religious discrimination in the selection of cricketer Mohammed Siraj, responding to Congress MP Imran Masood's claim that the pacer's name could have been the reason behind his exclusion from India's playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

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Rijiju said opportunities in the country were provided on the basis of merit and that religion or caste had no role in determining an individual's prospects. He also cautioned against creating divisions on religious or caste lines.

"Nobody here is discriminated against or overlooked on the basis of their religion. In our country, opportunities are given based on merit. One's religion or caste has nothing to do with it. If someone feels this way, it is not right," the Union Minister said.

Rijiju invokes government's unity vision

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat', Rijiju said there was no need to create divisions based on caste or religion when the country was working towards a common goal.

Masood alleges discrimination over Siraj's exclusion

The controversy erupted after Masood alleged that Siraj was overlooked despite his impressive performances because of his name, suggesting that the decision reflected discrimination.

India's pace selection and team management's stance

Siraj, who has taken 43 wickets in 11 matches in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, was left out as India opted for a four-pronged pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj.

The team management, however, maintained that the playing XI was selected based on the combination considered best suited for the match.