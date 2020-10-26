OpIndia, Republic launch 'nationalistic' Indian Digital Media Association with 25 members; to put ‘nation first’

Several digital media outlets have come together to launch Indian Digital Media Association (IDMA) which has been described as a "pro-nation, Indian-owned, Indian-edited and Indian-controlled digital news association".

The founding members of the Indian Digital Media Association (IDMA) are several right-wing portals like OpIndia.com and Republicworld.com. Goachronicle.com, OTV Digital, DeshGujarat.com, NewsLiveTV.com, NewsX.com, Sundayguardianlive.com and InKhabar.com are also its members. It announced that over 25 digital news members are currently part of the association.

In a press release, the IDMA said it is the country’s largest conglomeration of digital media platforms and one that puts the nation’s interest above everything else.

The founding members of IDMA have a collective unique viewership of over a 100 million users and will be guided by the ‘nation first’ principle, it said.

"For the first time in history, the largest conglomeration of Digital platforms have formed an association that is aimed to safeguard the interest of not just member digital platforms but also actively participate in dialogue with all stakeholders, uphold standards of news reporting in national interest and engage with the government for policy formulation," the newly-formed body said.

As a self regulatory body, IDMA will be the eyes and ears of digital media platforms, to serve as an intermediary on its behalf, it said, adding that IDMA will be the central point of joint action on matters of interest.

"Nationalistic media platforms of the country have come together as IDMA to do uphold a vision for India that is not directly or surreptitiously owned by foreign elements," it added.

"IDMA aims to ensure that Indian interests are protected against vested foreign interference and control. IDMA stands against all overseas control of the Indian digital media, as it directly compromises Indian interests and Indian users. We strongly believe that it should be our aim to take Indian media global, rather than compromising the interest of Indian readers and their right to information by inviting overseas control, which might not necessarily be inclined to protect the interest of Indian readers and platforms," it further said.