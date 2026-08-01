Operation Sindoor Strategist Vice Admiral AN Pramod Takes Charge As Deputy Chief Of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral AN Pramod assumed charge as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff after leading key naval operations during Operation Sindoor | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, August 1, 2026: Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod, who was closely involved in the Indian Navy's planning, preparedness and operational readiness during Operation Sindoor, assumed charge as the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff on Saturday.

Pramod served as Director General Naval Operations from December 2023 to July 2026. During his tenure, he was also involved in maritime security operations amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, giving him significant operational experience before taking over the key naval post.

Vice Admiral AN Pramod, AVSM, YSM, assumed charge as the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff on 01 Aug 2026.



An alumnus of the 38th Integrated Cadet Course, Naval Academy, Goa, Vice Admiral AN Pramod was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 01 Jul 1990. The Flag Officer is a CAT ‘A’ Sea… pic.twitter.com/BBRnWZDggd — IANS (@ians_india) August 1, 2026

From Operation Sindoor To Naval Headquarters

An alumnus of the 38th Integrated Cadet Course at the Naval Academy, Goa, Pramod was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1990. He is a Category ‘A’ Sea King Air Operations Officer and a Communication and Electronic Warfare Specialist. He is also an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and the Naval Higher Command Course at the Naval War College, Goa.

In a career spanning more than 36 years, Pramod has held several command, operational, instructional and staff appointments, both afloat and ashore. His extensive experience across naval operations and command roles assumes significance as he takes over as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff.

Command Experience At Sea

Pramod's key appointments at sea include serving as Executive Officer of INS Rajput, a guided missile destroyer. He also commanded INS Abhay, an anti-submarine warfare patrol vessel, INS Shardul, a landing ship tank (large), and INS Satpura, a guided missile frigate.

He served as the Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet during Operation Snow Leopard following the Galwan incident. He also participated in Operation Vijay in 1999 and Operation Parakram in 2001.

Key Roles Ashore

Ashore, Pramod commanded INS Utkrosh, the Naval Air Station at Sri Vijaya Puram, and served as Directing Staff at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. His key appointments at Naval Headquarters included Joint Director, Naval Air Staff; Director, Aircraft Acquisition; and Principal Director, Aircraft Acquisition.

Pramod was also a member of the Tactical Audit Group from 2006 to 2009 and the Indian Naval Strategic and Operational Council from 2016 to 2019. After his promotion to Rear Admiral, he served as Deputy Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air) and Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area.

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Decorated Naval Officer

In recognition of his distinguished service and operational leadership, Pramod was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2024 and the Yudh Seva Medal in 2025.

He succeeds Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, who retired from service on July 31, 2026, after more than 38 years of distinguished service. Sobti was a recipient of the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

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