 'Operation Sindoor Remains In Progress', Says Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi - Video
Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said India’s aggressive posturing during Operation Sindoor in May forced Pakistan Navy to stay near their ports and the Makran coast. He noted the Indian Navy maintained high operational readiness for months after hostilities. The operation disrupted Pakistan’s maritime trade as merchant vessels avoided the country and insurance costs rose.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi | PTI

New Delhi: Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday said his force's aggressive posturing during Operation Sindoor in May forced Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports.

In his annual press conference, Admiral Tripathi also said that the Indian Navy maintained a high operational readiness, including in the Western Arabian sea, in the last seven-eight months following the hostilities with Pakistan.

The Navy chief, without elaborating, said Operation Sindoor "remains in progress". "The aggressive posturing and immediate action during Operation Sindoor, including deployment of the carrier battle group forced Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports or near the Makran coast," he said.

The Navy chief said Operation Sindoor has put financial strain on Pakistan as significant number of merchant ships avoided travelling to that country following the hostilities.

The cost of insurance for the vessels to travel to Pakistan had also gone up, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

