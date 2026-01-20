'Operation Prahaar' Launched To Dismantle Gangsters Network Abroad, In Punjab: DGP Gaurav Yadav

Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav |

Chandigarh: After a substantive progress in the ongoing anti-drugs drive, Punjab police on Tuesday launched ``Operation Prahaar’’ aimed at making Punjab a gangster-free state.

Briefing newspersons here, Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, said that a statewide crackdown against gangsters has begun with 2,000 police teams, comprising over 12,000 police personnel, conducting raids at identified and mapped locations linked to associates of 60 foreign-based gangsters across Punjab. These raids are part of the 72-hour-long Operation Prahaar, he held.

DGP Yadav said the operation aimed at eliminating the entire ecosystem of gangsterism, including their financing, logistics, safe houses, weapon supply chains and communication networks.

The DGP said that state police have identified 60 foreign-based gangsters who are operating from abroad while executing criminal activities in Punjab through their local associates. “To expedite their extradition, the Punjab Police has established an Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC).

He held that the Red Corner Notices (RCN) have already been issued or are in the process of being issued against 23 of the identified gangsters.

ANTI-GANGSTER HELPLINE LAUNCHED

DGP Yadav also launched, on the occasion, an Anti-Gangster Helpline number, 93946-93946, enabling citizens to anonymously share information about wanted criminals and gangsters, and to provide tips related to crime and criminal activity. A cash reward of up to ₹10 lakh will be given for information leading to the arrest of gangsters, he said.