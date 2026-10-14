Operation Parivartan: Central Bureau Of Narcotics Destroys 5,165 Acres Of Illicit Cannabis Cultivation In Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu District

CBN teams used drones, ground surveys and trekking operations to destroy illicit cannabis crops across remote areas of Kullu district | X

Kullu, October 14, 2026: In one of the major destruction operations conducted over one month in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) destroyed 5,165 acres (2,070 hectares) of illicit Cannabis (ganja) cultivation under “Operation Parivartan”.

Drone Surveys Identify Illicit Cultivation

The cultivation was identified with the help of ground surveys and drone technology, and the destruction operation was carried out with the support of the Forest Department and the Police Department.

Despite the difficult Himalayan terrain, CBN teams destroyed illicit cultivation up to a maximum altitude of approximately 3,500 metres, wherever cannabis was found growing. Officers trekked daily to remote locations to expedite the destruction of illicit cultivation.

👉 Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) strengthens Nasha Mukt Bharat vision by dismantling vast illicit cannabis cultivation in Himachal Pradesh 👉 CBN destroys 5,165 acres of illicit cannabis (ganja) cultivation under “Operation Parivartan” Read more ➡️ https://t.co/XcnT8vqBr1 #CBNAtWork — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 14, 2026

Dialogue With Malana Villagers

At the end of the operation, CBN officers held a public dialogue (Jan Samvad) with villagers of Malana village to promote alternative development strategies, including alternative crop development, which is a mandate of CBN as per the NDPS Policy 2012.

CBN Reaffirms Anti-Narcotics Commitment

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) is the apex drug law enforcement and regulatory agency under the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, responsible for identifying and destroying illicit cultivation of cannabis and opium. By destroying illicit crops at source, CBN cuts off a key part of the narcotics supply chain from the source.

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CBN will continue such destruction operations of illicit cultivation across India and reaffirms its commitment to combating the illegal narcotics trade and fostering a drug-free and safe environment for the future.

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