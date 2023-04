According to the MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, nearly 2400 Indians have been evacuated from Port Sudan.

INS Sumedha, carrying 300 passengers onboard, has departed for Jeddah, marking the 13th batch of Indians evacuated under this operation.

Taking to Twitter, Bagchi wrote: "Nearly 2400 Indians evacuated! INS Sumedha departs from Port Sudan with 300 passengers onboard for Jeddah. 13th batch of Indians evacuated under #OperationKaveri"