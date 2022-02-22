'Operation Double Bull': 9 Naxalites including high-profile Maoist Balram Oraon arrested in Jharkhand

In a huge success, the Jharkhand Police have arrested 9 Naxalites and have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from their possession during a 12-day operation named ‘Operation Double Bull’ in Lohardaga and its adjoining areas that came to an end on February 21.

The police have made some high-profile arrests including, the zonal commander of the Naxalite organization, the sub-zonal commander, the Naxalites of the area commander rank.

'Operation Double Bull' was launched on February 8. In this, a search operation was carried out in the forests of Lohardaga and Bulbul area of ​​neighbouring districts. During the operation, the zonal commander of CPI (Maoist) Balram Oraon was also arrested. His arrest carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

Other than Oraon the arrested were identified as Sub Zonal Commander Dashrath Singh Kherwar, Area Commander Markesh Nagesia, Shaileshwar Varao, Mukesh Korwa, Viren Korwa, Shailendra Nagesia, Sanjay Nagesia, Sheela Kherwar, Ravindra Ganjhu's wife Lalita Devi, they all carry rewards on their heads.

During this operation that lasted till Monday, the police have had a fierce encounter with the Naxalites in the last two weeks of search and cordon operations. Reportedly, three COBRA personnel were also injured while a Naxalite was gunned down.

Those arrested are involved in the killing of 11 policemen by blasting in the Dhardharia Falls, killing of four policemen in Chandwa under Latehar district and setting 29 vehicles on fire in Gumla besides others.

(with sources inputs)

ALSO READ Katni: Police arrests two persons in connection of Rs 3 crore theft

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 06:49 PM IST